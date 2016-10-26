A Guide To Cool Outdoor Living In Cairns

If you live in a tropical climate, choosing the correct design is absolutely crucial. If you choose a house design that is not tailored to tropical living, you are going to spend a fortune keeping it cool. The extensive hot summer will give ample proof of that.

You make various investments throughout your life, however you home is surely the biggest one. For this reason much thought should be given to how you can add value to your home, ways in which you can decrease running costs and methods to ensure your home is a comfortable environment for you and your family.

To fulfill all of the above factors, without paying a lot more than a typical house, you need to keep your home cool. Being such a homeowner also allows you to be in the position of using less resources and hence reducing your carbon footprint, a sure way to increase your feel-good factor.

The aim of this guide is to provide you with a helping hand as you work along with your architect or designer, allowing you to add in features that are compatible for tropical living regardless of whether your chosen home style is a modern block style, a Queenslander or anything else for that matter. This guide has been compiled, not just for people who are building their own home, but also for those who are renovating their current property. The goal is the same; keep the house cool.

Preparing for the Seasons

December to April tends to be the wet season in Cairns, with May to November seeing dry weather. North and north-easterly winds are common in Cairns during the wet and hot season. The whole year through Cairns is affected by south and south-easterly winds.

Summer months tends to see temperatures high temperatrures during the summer, with recordings between 23 and 31.

In view of such temperatures, having a cool and comfortable home can be a challenge. That is why it is so important to have a house design which works to make use of cool breezes whilst keeping the stifling heat out.

In tropical homes, outdoor living areas that have been effectively designed tend to be the most popular space to spend time. For the area to be effective it needs to have an insulated roof coupled with an open design that allows prevailing winds to circulate.

Tips for Improving Shading and Air-flow

For protection both from the rain and the sun, outdoor living areas should be shaded. Verandas, awnings, sails and pergolas are all excellent options. Plants and vegetation can also provide a two-fold purpose by creating an attractive environment as well as providing shade.

– Your patio should have blinds installed. The cost of outdoor blinds Sydney will vary depending on the type of blind you install and the materials used. Especially when coupled with an outdoor fan, blinds provide appropriate shade as well as protection from the sun.

– Outdoor living areas should be created that are well-ventilated, weatherproof and have easy access to the main house. Fans, power outlets and screen all add to the practicality and comfort of the living space.

– Use large doors and windows that open onto verandas and courtyards to fuse the outdoor and indoor living space.

– To ensure outdoor living spaces can be enjoyed all year around use eaves for weather protection.

– To keep outdoor areas cool and to maximize on prevailing breezes, consider planting large shade trees.

– To further increase outdoor living space, as well as welcome breezes to circulate in the house utilize a design which includes courtyard spaces between pavilions.