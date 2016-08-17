Taking Care of Trees in Cairns

Are you wondering what to do about tree crossing boundaries issues? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Read on to learn more about this.

1. Vegetation And Trees- Neighbourhood conflicts often are a result of trees and vegetation that crosses boundaries between properties. The Neighbourhood Disputes Act 2011 is what regulates the issue but the council is not responsible for enforcing the act. If you notice there are branches that are hanging over the dividing fence, then contact the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal and they will let you know what the next step will be.

2. Removals And Private Property- Do you need to remove a tree on your own property? If so, then contact the council. This is because you may need their permission before you do so.

3. Advice On Disputes Involving Trees- As previously mentioned, conflicts often arise due to vegetation and tree crossing boundaries. The 2011 Neighbourhood Disputes Resolution act allows people to resolve tree and vegetation disputes with ease, as it encourages residents to take care of the issue in a friendly manner, as well as a timely manner. Council is not required to enforce the act, so keep this information in mind.

You can always call the QCAT, short for the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal. You can call them at 1300 753 228. You can also visit their website or send them an email to request more information.

4. Speak With Your Neighbours- Try to talk to your neighbour because this is usually the best way to resolve issues, but if this doesn’t work, there are other options. You can enlist the help of a mediator, who are objective and they may help you resolve the issue quickly. You should only resort to legal action if it’s absolutely necessary because this can be costly and it can make relations with your neighbors even more tense.

In some cases your neighbours may even share the costs of tree removals in Adelaide by a professional arborist.

5. Resolving Issues- Thousands of people in Queensland ends up finding themselves in a disagreement that involves a fence or tree, and the act does explain what their rights are. The act states that the tree, which includes care and maintenance, will be the responsibility of the keeper of the tree. This means if the tree is on your property, then you are responsible for its care and maintenance.

The QCAT can hear matters relating to trees and they can make decisions, as they have the jurisdiction to do so. The QCAT allows the community to access its single tribunal and they can provide residents with a way to settle disputes. They can do so in an informal way.

6. The Act Doesn’t Apply To Every Single Tree- The act doesn’t pertain to trees on rural land. It also doesn’t apply to trees on land that a local government owns and if that land serves as a public park. This also excludes trees that have been planted for specific purposes, such as part of a condition of a development approval or planted for commercial reasons.

Provisions are limited to urban areas. It’s also applied to cases that involve trees that are adjoined to a neighbour’s property. If lands are separated by a road, then the provision also applies.