10 Things to Do, See and Play in Cairns

Cairns is a fabulous place to visit and there’s always plenty to do to keep yourself entertained. To help make your life a little easier, the following are the top 10 things you can do when you are visiting Cairns.

Rainforestation Nature Park

You will need to drive a short distance outside of Cairns to visit, but it is definitely an absolute must-see. You will be visiting a real rain forest. The park covers 100 acres, and has a series of tours along with an impressive koala park. You will really love this if you are a nature lover.

The Daintree Dreaming Tour by Adventure North

The Aborigines have lived in this part of the world for thousands of years. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense for you to spend some of your time there learning about their culture and history. So you should definitely take the Daintree Dreaming tour and maybe think about going on an overnight safari with guided tours and talks conducted by Aborigine elders.

Skyrail Rainforest Cableway

The Skyrail Rainforest Cableway, located on Cairns’ outskirts, will give you an entirely new perspective on this area. It will take you on a ride covering 7.5m over the rain forest and gorges. It is an absolutely spectacular ride. If you are afraid of heights, then you should avoid it. However, if you do decide to go make sure to remember to take your camera along with you.

Cairns Tropical Zoo

Australia has so much wildlife that it really is logical to see as much of it as you can but in a controlled way. There are different wildlife shows at the tropical zoo every day, which includes a chance for you to get very up close and personal with some of the native species. This five star attraction is ideal for all members of your family.

Kurandu Scenic Railway

The railway travels from Cairns over to Kurandu. It is quite the understatement to state that it travels through some spectacular scenery. You pass through waterfalls, rain forest, and rugged mountains. Who would turn down an opportunity to see all of this? It might not be a really long journey, but it is certainly a spectacular one.

Barron Gorge National Park

Although it is a bit of a trek to get there, this is a really cool place that you absolutely must see. It is a huge place with a gigantic waterfall and many different areas for you to explore. It features spectacular scenery and is a great place to hike.

Fitzroy Island

The island is actually a national park situated around 27km south of Cairns. This tropical island is well worth visiting, especially to see the coral reef surrounding the island. The interior always has its very own rain forest, and here is a great resort. The 45 minute ferry ride to and from the island is also very enjoyable.

Palm Cove

Located 27km north of Cairns, this is a classical tropical beach with plenty of palm trees. It features amazing sand, perfect weather, outstanding views and is fairly quiet as well. It’s the perfect place to be on your vacation.

Great Barrier Reef

If you are going to be visiting this part of the world, then you simply must see the Great Barrier Reef. Seriously considering getting in some scuba diving to check things out closely or go on a boat tour.

Australian Butterfly Sanctuary

The Australian butterfly sanctuary is the prefect place to take your family to. It is located right in the center of Kuranda and is filled with these incredible insects that will leave your children as well as you and your spouse completely speechless and in awe.